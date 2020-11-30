KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Fire Department buries its third member to die from COVID-19 Monday.
Captain Robert “Bobby” Rocha contracted the virus while on the job. The 59-year-old man died November 21.
Family will bury Rocha at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Raytown. The services are closed to the public, but people are welcome to join via livestream.
Services begin at 10:30 a.m.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered all state buildings and fire stations in Missouri to fly flags at half-staff to honor Roca.
“Throughout his 29-year career with the Kansas City Fire Department, Captain Robert Rocha lived by the highest ideals of the fire service – the safety of others, professionalism, teamwork, and sacrifice,” Governor Parson said. “The COVID-19 pandemic did not change Captain Rocha’s commitment to protecting others, as he and thousands of Missouri’s first responders continue to bravely and selflessly put their lives on the line to respond to emergency calls. We will never forget Captain Rocha’s faithful, noble service.”
Loved ones held a drive-thru visitation Sunday. Dozens passed through to pay their respects.
Rocha is the third employee of KCFD to die from COVID-19 in 2020. Communications specialist and paramedic Scott Davidson died a few hours after Rocha. EMT Billy Birmingham died in April.
Davidson’s family held a funeral in Wichita for the 45-year-old.
