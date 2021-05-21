KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
KC Pet Project's 'Get 'Em Home Drive Thru Pet Clinic' is Friday.
It will be from 8-11 a.m.
Kansas City residents can drive thru the parking lot of the The Black Archives of Mid-America, Inc.
It's located at the 18th and Vine Jazz District.
People can come with their dogs and receive vaccinations, KCMO license, pet ID tag, and a microchip all starting at $10.
Learn more about this event: here.
