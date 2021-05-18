KC Monarchs make 2021 debut at Legends Field
KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The newly rebranded KC Monarchs lost their first game of the season to the Lincoln Saltdogs 7-5.
But for many fans the score of the game didn't matter.
CJ Nash sat in the front row just behind first base, cheering with her family.
"It's perfect," she said. "It's like old baseball."
Nash has an entire room in her house dedicated to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM). She's an avid collector who has been excited for the Monarchs name to return to the area.
"This just felt like the perfect place to be," she said.
Mark Brandmeyer, the owner of the team, was also excited. He purchased the team a year and a half ago, just before the pandemic hit. The then-T-Bones didn't play at all in 2020.
"This has been a long time coming," Brandmeyer said. "We survived the pandemic now we're back."
Since the start of the year Brandmeyer has added to the stadium. New seats, a beer garden, renovated club seats and tributes to players like Satchel Paige are just a few of the improvements.
"We're so proud to get the Monarchs on the field for the first time," Brandmeyer said. "There's 56 games out here this year, plenty of time to have fun."
A light sprinkle threatened to wash out the home opener, along with a few rumbles of thunder. But a rainbow over right field seemed to symbolize good things to come.
Nash said she is looking forward to coming back.
"I feel like I'm part of the team," she said.
