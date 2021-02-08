KANSAS CITY, MO-- (KCTV) -- Kansas City's largest warming facility, the Scott Eicke Warming Center, will begin testing people staying overnight for COVID-19 starting next week. The Kansas City Communications Director, Chris Hernandez, says the measure is one of several the city will announce in the coming days. The KC metro area is bracing for frigid temperatures and bitter air over a nearly 12 day stretch in February. The Scott Eicke Warming Center is preparing for an influx of people looking to stay out of the elements.
Hernandez says shortly after the city opened the Garrison Warming Center mid-January, it saw a greater need. The city upped capacity from 65 people to hundreds at the Scott Eicke Warming Center at the Convention Center. Over the weekend, the Veterans Project delivered mats for people to rest on until the center can get more cots.
“Certainly over this past weekend with the cold weather , it was more like 150-160. So we are definitely seeing the demand. I imagine with these awful temperatures we are having this week that we will have even more people coming in and that’s why it’s great we have the space there at the Convention Center, we have people who can help,” said Hernandez.
Volunteers are requesting more blankets and pillows and will be accepting donation from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. 7 days a week.
