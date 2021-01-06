JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Today the Jackson County Health Department started administering some vaccines from their first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine that they recently received.
Officials from the Jackson County Health Department say their recent shipment had 975 vaccines.
That may sound like a lot but one of the major issues on both sides of the state line right now is that there aren’t enough vaccines available.
Currently the state of Missouri is still in Phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan, that includes long-term care facility residents and staff as well as patient-facing healthcare workers.
Kansas is also in their version of Phase 1A, they’ve completed vaccinations for EMS and Health Department staff and are now focused on health care associated workforce.
Officials in Kansas and Missouri have been prepping for when the vaccine will be administered to the general public.
Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte county health departments say they are using a survey process.
Residents can access this on the department websites except for Wyandotte County who expects their survey to be available in the next couple of days.
“We have a survey tool that we implemented and if you fill that survey out, we will contact you when your turn comes up so that you can know right away and get scheduled for an appointment,” says Kayla Parker of the Jackson County Health Department.
Officials from health departments on both sides of the state line expect to receive another vaccine shipment sometime next week.
