JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The sports world has lost a legend. Homerun king Hank Aaron died today at the age of 86.
Before setting the MLB record for homeruns, he was a player in the Negro Leagues.
All around the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City is the hidden treasures of the game of baseball.
History of the sport, that attracts visitors from all over including Joshua Stenvick of Minnesota.
“It was very important while we were here to actually come and see a big part of history that’s been left out and kind of forgotten from the major leagues and pay homage to some of the greatest players to actually play baseball,” says Stenvick.
Little did he know the same day, the world would be saying goodbye to one of the greatest baseball players of all-time, Hank Aaron.
“It was kind of a shock I mean he’s an icon even for younger people you know who Hank Aaron is,” says Stenvick.
Behind Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron is the greatest home run hitter in baseball tallying 755 homers.
“If you take away all 755 home runs that he hit he still has over 3,000 hits he will still be the all-time leading RBI man I’m not sure that record will ever be broken,” says Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick.
Aaron excelled on all levels, he’s been commonly known for his mark on the major leagues, but where it all started the Negro Leagues with the Indianapolis Clowns.
There Aaron was a young star who was batting with his dominate hand in the wrong spot.
“The fear is that you break your wrist hitting in that manner well Henry Aaron is knocking the cover off the baseball at a highly unorthodox fashion. When he gets to the Clowns, they put the right hand on top and the rest is history,” says Kendrick.
Kendrick says like all the players in the Negro Leagues, Aaron was posting these historic numbers while battling many racial obstacles.
“His family was in hiding, he was getting mountains of death threats at that time,” says Kendrick.
Through it all he continued to succeed, something that amazes Kendrick to this day and the reason he is honored to call Aaron, not only his childhood idol, but a friend who even stopped by the museum.
“This leaves a tremendous void this is a void that we can’t possibly fill here at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and throughout the Negro Leagues family,” says Kendrick.
