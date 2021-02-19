CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV5) -- Just this morning White House officials announced winter weather has temporarily delayed shipment of 6 million coronavirus doses.
Here in the KC metro some are dealing with the frustrations of those delays.
“Pretty much staying home as much as we can and not really going out as much,” says Marion Ricono.
Just like many people, Marion and Patty Ricono of Clay County have had to sacrifice a lot because of the pandemic.
One of the many sacrifices includes not being able to see their family or even their daughter, Angie Ricono, who’s a member of the KCTV5 family.
“Miss the kids, you miss the grandkids and all their milestones also so that’s hard to get back,” says Patty.
Recently there appeared to be a bright spot in what’s been a tough time for the couple, the vaccine rollout.
“We are both waiting our turn and looking forward to the vaccine and being back to normal times,” says Marion.
Since the couple are both over 65, their turn arrived quicker to get the vaccine locally.
After signing up for several vaccine sites, they finally got scheduled to be vaccinated on Tuesday at the vaccine clinic run by Cerner and the North Kansas City hospital, called Operation Safe.
“We felt like we hit the lottery when that happened,” says Marion.
That feeling quickly changed as the cold weather conditions came in and the distribution and shipments of vaccines halted, something doctors on both sides of the state line have been talking about.
“We are all working together to get it in arms. We will find an arm to get the vaccine into it is going to be a little delayed just shipping’s delayed, trucking’s delayed, everything’s delayed but the vaccination will be ok,” says Dr. Steven Stites the Chief Medical Officer at the University Kansas Health System.
The Ricono’s were alerted several times of their appointments being pushed further in the week, even receiving messages this morning saying they were all set to get vaccinated today, but moments later being sent a message saying it has been delayed, again.
“Hopefully a lot of other people are going to be happy too like we are next week when they get their vaccines scheduled and actually taken so that will be good,” says Patty.
We did reach out to the Clay County Health Department, along with Cerner and the North Kansas City Hospital about this mishap, but they have yet to reach back out to us.
