JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Last night Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas posted on twitter saying "changes coming" in response to the soaring numbers of COVID cases.
Right now, he says another lockdown is not in the works, which many businesses around the KC metro are hoping that’s the case.
For Kevin Ryan the owner of Governor Stumpy’s in Waldo, the pandemic has hit hard.
“We are down approximately 32% from last year we’ve mitigated all loses that we can,” says Ryan.
A constant game of catch up for him and other business owners around the KC metro.
The mayor recently mentioned potential changes, including limiting the number of people gathering. Which Ryan hopes that doesn’t apply to the number of customers in businesses.
“It would be a struggle it really would we’ve already gone to the bones,” says Ryan.
Meanwhile at Legendz Barbershop on East 31st street, barber Elijah Nickens says the capacity limitations wouldn’t be an issue.
“Shouldn’t affect us too much because we try to base all our business on appointments, so we try to get them in and out,” says Nickens.
If Mayor Lucas changes his mind and enforces another lockdown, Nickens says then it would be a big strain.
“We just kind of got back into rhythm of our clients and being back around the community so hopefully we don’t have to go through that again but if we do it’s something that the community needs to do obviously so everybody can stop being sick,” says Nickens.
As of right now the mayor says he is not going to be making any announcements regarding policy changes this week, but there might be a chance next week.
