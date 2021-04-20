KANSAS CITY, MO -- Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.
“Today we saw justice,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “I hope we see it elsewhere in our country.” KCTV5 News spoke to Mayor Lucas via Zoom as he returned to Kansas City after attending the inauguration ceremonies of Mayor Tishaura Jones in St. Louis. Jones is the first African American woman elected as mayor of the City of St. Louis.
“I think today we saw positive step toward accountability,” Lucas said about the verdict. “I think today we saw a positive step of people knowing at least the system is turning in the right direction to make sure that we don't continue to see tragedies like this happen.”
Around 5:00PM Tuesday, local faith leaders held a rally in the historic 18th & Vine Jazz District to give community members a place to speak and react to the jury’s decision.
“The struggle is not over,” St. James UMC KC Pastor Emanuel Cleaver, III said to the crowd. He was one of many faith leaders closely watching the trial. “As soon as they announced the verdict was in, I was nervous. I didn’t know what to expect,” Cleaver said. “As soon as they said guilty, it was a sigh of relief and some tears.”
“For the first time Black America feels like we have a bit of justice but what we have to remember is that this is only one battle,” Mt. Horeb Baptist Ministries Pastor Gregory Nichols said. “We’ve got to get to a point where we stop talking about color and instead talk about the issues of injustice.”
Last August following a summer of protests, local faith leaders from different denominations partnered with KC police to form Getting to the Heart of the Matter. Faith leaders say they hope to reform policies and policing in Kansas City by asking for independent reviews of citizen complaints and local control of the police department. “We are encouraged,” Concerned Clergy Coalition’s Cassandra Wainwright said. “Today this is not just a victory for Black America this was a victory for justice.”
Each speaker at Tuesday’s rally said there is more work to be done and they will continue working with decision makers at the city, state and national level.
“There is still pain,” United Believers Community Church Pastor Darron Edwards said. “Because we are people of faith, we are going to continue to pray that justice continues to be served in America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.