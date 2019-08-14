FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time in 23 years, Ricky Kidd has a lot of hope.

Kidd’s family expects him to be released any day now based on what the judge ruled Wednesday. She was very clear in her 100-page filing that Kidd did not have a fair trial. New evidence and really old evidence calls everything into question.

Kidd was convicted of a double murder that took place near Swope Park back in 1996. Kidd’s name was anonymously called in to police.

Kidd had an alibi for the entire day that included him filling out paperwork for a gun permit and multiple people said they were with him at the time.

Kidd’s defense team now said it’s clear who committed the crime. He has strong support and that includes former Kansas City Police Commissioner Alvin Brooks.

A judge has now taken a serious look at this old case and ruled that it needs to go back before a jury or Kidd needs to be released from prison.

“I’m disappointed in the judicial system, I really am. Amy McGowen, the former prosecutor and Jean Peters Baker, they know he was innocent. You kept an innocent man in prison,” former girlfriend Monica Gray said.

“I’ve been really happy and excited happy for him. He wanted this more than anything and he deserves it,” Infinity Gray, daughter, said.

Kidd has been represented in part by the Midwest Innocence Project who has spent more than a decade on this case. This is also the same team that helped free Lamonte McIntyre.

“This is a solved crime, everyone knows who committed the crime. One of these individuals still walks the streets today while Ricky still sits there. It’s been over two decades, it’s beyond time,” Tricia Bushnell, Midwest Innocence Project, said.

Jean Peters Baker and her office sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “We will review this matter immediately to determine appropriate next steps.”

“We have just received this judgment from the media. We have yet to be contacted by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office who handled this case. We will review this matter immediately to determine appropriate next steps. Our obligation here as with every case is to seek the truth.”

Later on Wednesday, KCTV5 News learned that the prosecutor is not going to block Kidd’s release. It’s now up to the attorney general.