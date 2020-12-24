KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Christmastime in Kansas City has a different feel under COVID-19 restrictions. Some holiday traditions have adapted to spread joy in a pandemic-friendly way.
In-person activities
The Crown Center Ice Terrace is open by reservation. It opens daily at 10 a.m. Private parties may reserve up to 50 spots.
Union Station holds the largest indoor holiday tree in the city. Families are welcome to view the decorations and model train display. The planetarium in Science City puts on Laser Holiday Magic through January 5.
The Westin at Crown Center offers the Great Holiday Escape KC Package. A night’s stay at the hotel includes eight ticket vouchers to use at SEA LIFE Aquarium, Legoland Discovery Center, National WWI Museum and Memorial, Crown Center Ice Terrace and Union Station’s Science City or Dinosaur Road Trip.
Light displays
In addition to the Country Club Plaza’s holiday lights, more drive-thru visual experiences are available this season.
Swope Park hosts Magic in the Park with one of the longest light-up tunnels in the area.
The Kansas City Renaissance Festival transformed its grounds to create Knights of Lights, a drive-along light show.
The Jackson County Parks and Rec department holds Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake until January 2.
