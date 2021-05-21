KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The debate rages on over the Kansas City city council’s decision Thursday to take $42 million dollars out of the general police budget and put it into a city-managed police fund for community services and crime prevention.
In some ways, it comes down to getting a sliver of what’s known as “local control.”
Kansas City Police are currently governed by a board of commissioners appointed by the governor. What that means is that the council budgets money to police, but after that, the council has no say on how they spend it. The measure that passed Thursday gives them a say in a fifth of the police budget.
“The Board of Police Commissioners are all Kansas City, Missouri residents,” began Park University Professor of Criminal Justice Greg Plumb.
They are local residents appointed by the governor, with one seat reserved for the mayor.
“It’s like a board of directors of a corporation,” Plumb explained. “The board of directors sets general policies but hires an executive to run it.”
In this instance, that executive they hire is the police chief.
Plumb is also an alderman for the city of Parkville and a former Platte County prosecutor.
“A state appointed board of police commissioners is uncommon,” he said.
But he notes it’s been the norm since the KCPD was founded in 1874.
Mayor Tom Pendergast got local control in the 1930s, but the state took it back 7 years later due to corruption under Pendergast’s reign.
Plumb said, no, the current city government isn’t corrupt, but there’s no evidence local control has any impact on crime.
“I don’t think you can document that it does…in either direction,” he said.
Mayor Quinton Lucas has said repeatedly that the point of the budgeting change is to increase community engagement and reverse a spike in violent crime, hence the name of the separate police department fund: The Community Services and Prevention Fund.
He touched on the local control piece on Fox News Friday in an interview with Harris Faulkner.
“This actually is just responsible funding of the police department with accountability like you have in every American city,” Lucas said.
Plumb notes that other cities have also seen a spike in violent crime, likely not every other American city, but all ones with local control.
“Nationwide, state or local control, it’s not a major factor. Major factors are the economy, jobs, lack of hope,” Plumb contended. “And unfortunately, police departments can’t fix that.”
Lucas today noted in his Fox News interview that the KCPD already has social workers in their department, crisis intervention teams, community interaction officers, and youth programs. He said the council just wants to have some say over targeting that segment.
The move Thursday took local control of only a portion of the police budget because state law mandates that the cities give police departments at least 20% of the total city budget. Kansas City had allocated 25.8%. The ordinances they passed kept 20% in the general police budget, then moved the remaining 5.8%, plus an additional $3 million, into the separate fund that will be negotiated as a contract between the police and the city.
Four council members, all from the northland, voted against the ordinances. Some opponents have raised the option of a legal challenge.
