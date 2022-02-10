KANSAS CITY, MO -- A Kansas City Chiefs fan was so confident his team would defeat the Cincinnati Bengals that he bought Super Bowl tickets during halftime of the AFC Championship game. Of course, Chiefs Kingdom knows that day ended in heartache for Kansas City fans.
Clayton Funk thought he and his kids would be cheering on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Because they can’t do that, he found a charity that could benefit from Bengals or Rams fans buying his Super Bowl package. “The Chiefs were in control for 29 minutes and 55 seconds,” Funk said about the AFC Championship game. “Even though the Bengals stopped the Chiefs, I still said at halftime, ‘you know what? I'm going to believe that they're going to do it.’”
Funk believed so much that he bought Super Bowl tickets. When the Chiefs were defeated, Funk had an idea. “I was thinking okay, I've got to do something with these tickets,” Funk said. “I started reaching out to my network out to Bengals fans.”
Bengals fans recommended that he donate his Super Bowl package to a charity that means a lot to the Bengals quarterback. He chose the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund to help combat food insecurity. “He highlighted the food desert in rural America, and it hit home to me because I grew up in rural Kansas for about the first 10 years of my life,” Funk said. “He (Burrow) recalled growing up seeing roughly 20% of the families and kids in his grade not having enough food. Trying to scrape and basically maybe their one meal a day was at school.”
The donated Super Bowl Package includes 3 front-row, end-zone tickets section 104, row 1, seats 13-15, passes to the Champions Pre-Party and Game Day transportation. “Every dollar that somebody is going to buy these tickets and the hotel package for goes to a great organization and benefits a lot of people,” Funk said.
Funk also donated a hotel package that includes a 3-night stay at the W Los Angeles-West Beverly Hills. “At the at the end of the day, my as I call it, irrational exuberance and confidence in the Chiefs is going to benefit a great organization,” Funk said.
For more information on the Super Bowl package visit: https://appalachianohio.org/super-bowl-ticket-package-opportunity/?fbclid=IwAR1qFIlZHRtU8AGVLUhpbDXwAyb6Xvxv_LraS-GS_5iwMQ4dL7KPYTxa7E8
