JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --
We're at a breaking point in the fight against COVID, which is why area doctors are recommending new restrictions to get numbers down.
It’s been a tough year for businesses throughout the KC metro.
“We finally kind got back to almost whole through all these restrictions over the last few months so to kind of shut us down again I think it’s really going to kind of hurt us,” says George Clarke the General Manager of Charlie Hooper’s bar & grill.
A message of pain, felt across the KC metro, for Clarke, one of the major concerns is the health departments recommendation to possibly have places like his close at 10 pm,
“That late night business has really kind of sustained us and kept us alive,” says Clarke.
For other restaurants, like Mesob, the occupancy limits, which would force businesses to rely on carryout, is scary.
“Carryout is good but the revenue that it’s supposed to bring is not there,” says Owner Cherven Desauguste
While many of the area businesses have gained some experience in handling the restrictions from the previous enforcements, seeing things trending again in the opposite direction is tough for many to watch.
