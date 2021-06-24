KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “Upward is where Kiera B.’s photography business, Her Perspective and Imani J.’s clothing business, Tiny Genius Clothing are headed.
“I’ve shot, I want to say at least 60 to 65 different individuals and family members in the last three months,” said Kiera.
Both business owners started their ventures at the height of the pandemic.
“Someone made a comment one day saying ‘everyone calls their child a genius,’ and I responded with, ‘they should.’ and from there I was like, ‘I want it on shirts, I want it everywhere. so that’s kind of how we started Tiny Genius Clothing,” Imani said.
They said it’s because of KC Black Owned that they’re seeing success.
“When I came across Kansas City Black Owned by absolute chance, I was so fortunate because it was literally a network of like-minded individuals,” Kiera said.
KC Black Owned is a directory filled with over 250 businesses, with Black owners across generations. They help each other in many ways from cross-promoting to collaborating.
“It really was for millennials because we like things fun, fast and easy. But then it grew and expanded. We have users that are 65 plus,” said founder, Chelsey M.
KC Black Owned isn’t only connecting business owners. Chelsey is also connecting a broader consumer base to the directory. One way is as simple as scanning your phone … at a City Market Streetcar stop.
“I reached out to Kansas City Streetcar and I said ‘hey, I’m KC Black Owned. I know on your route you only have two Black owned businesses. Is there a way we can bring more awareness to this?’”
According to Chelsey the banner will be at streetcar stop until June.
KC Black Owned has existed for just around 11 months and Chelsey shared she’s lived In Kansas City for only two years. She said it means a lot having this impact so quickly in her new home.
“Just knowing that I’m “Lady KCBO is kind of something that, you know, as I’m now 30, ‘this is where I am”. This is where life will be now in the Midwest.”
She said her impact wouldn’t be possible without her newfound brothers and sisters.
“Really just cultivating that word family is very important to me because we’re all working together for the greater good of the community,” Chelsey said.
