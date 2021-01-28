TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. announced that Kansas will receive more than $26 million to support Kansas public health programs to ensure high vaccination coverage and their ability to respond to various vaccine preventable disease threats. The grant applies to current and future vaccine preventable disease cases and outbreaks, including COVID-19 or other emerging public health emergencies.
“If there is anything the COVID-19 pandemic taught us, it’s that we need to expand vaccination efforts across the spectrum. Whether it is fighting COVID-19, or other diseases and outbreaks, it is crucial that Congress invests more in vaccine efforts,” said Senator Marshall.
Background:
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) program allows for increased access to vaccines for eligible children, reduces vaccination coverage disparities for those uninsured, and protects vulnerable populations. This program also helps in maintaining the state’s public health immunization infrastructure. The state is responsible for health care provider and public education, vaccine distribution and inventory management, supporting immunization outreach, and conduct surveillance laboratory testing, and more. In total, Kansas received $26,324,277.
