KANSAS (KCTV) --
Monday, Kansas will move to Phase 3 and 4 of its COVID-19 distribution.
With this move, people between the ages of 16 and 64 with a preexisting medical condition and other non-healthcare workers in critical infrastructure will be eligible for vaccination.
Gov. Laura Kelly (D) announced the news last week.
“This expedited timeline will allow Kansans to get back to work, back to school, and back to a more normal way of life. I urge all Kansans to do their part by getting vaccinated when it is their turn and continuing to follow the public health guidance, so we can return back to normal," Kelly said.
Kansans now eligible to be vaccinated include people aged 16 through 64 with conditions like Cancer, Down Syndrome, Type 1 and 2 diabetes and certain heart conditions among other things.
You can find the full list here.
The state says it will also partner with the federal government to set up mass vaccination sites in Kansas to increase the number of vaccinations possible per day.
