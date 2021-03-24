TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas bill signed into law Wednesday by Governor Laura Kelly could prompt local governments to start ditching their COVID-related restrictions.
Among other things, Senate Bill 40 gives people the right to sue over any order that “aggrieves” them and demand a hearing within 17 hours. According to CBS affiliate KWCH, Sedgewick County commissioners voted Wednesday to do away with their order. Reporting prior to the vote, The Wichita Eagle reported that that provision was one reason why some commissioners made the move, because they worried about a flood of lawsuits overwhelming courts.
That portion of the law can be found eight pages in to the 15-page document:
Any party aggrieved by an executive order issued pursuant to this section that has the effect of substantially burdening or inhibiting the gathering or movement of individuals or the operation of any religious, civic, business or commercial activity, whether for-profit or not-for-profit, may file a civil action in the district court of the county in which such party resides or in the district court of Shawnee county, Kansas, within 30 days after the issuance of such executive order. Notwithstanding any order issued pursuant to K.S.A. 2020 Supp. 20-172(a), and amendments thereto, the court shall conduct a hearing within 72 hours after receipt of a petition in any such action.
Thursday morning, the Johnson County Commission meets to discuss its local health order, which is currently set to expire next week. The agenda calls for review of an order, written by the Local Health officer, which would in essence extend the order. More specifically, it would create a new order with largely the same restrictions that would go into effect on Thursday. There is no indication whether the provision that concerned officials in Wichita will do the same in Johnson County.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly characterized the bill as a bi-partisan compromise in a GOP-heavy legislature. The bill revokes all current executive orders related to the pandemic on March 31 but gives the governor the authority to re-issue orders under a new set of rules. The governor plans to re-issue some orders on April 1. Among those she will re-issue is a “face coverings protocol.”
By now, people have become used to wearing masks and distancing. For months local officials have mandated that.
At the KU Health System’s COVID-10 briefing Wednesday, doctors reported that the number of acute COVID-19 infections rose to 16 patients. The day before they had eight.
"You’re seeing a rise in COVID again. It looks like there may be another surge, and it’s caused by the same things it’s always caused by. When folks don’t follow the rules, the virus spreads,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Stites.
The rules he’s referring to are medical ones, which may soon not be governmental ones. He said he can’t speak to politics and wanted to stay in his lane, but from a medical standpoint, it would make no sense to end mask mandates.
“I don’t know why anybody would want to stop mask mandates right now when only 8% or 13% of our population has had two vaccinations,” Stites said.
“This bipartisan compromise will extend the State of Disaster Emergency that allows us to provide hospitals with PPE, support food banks and pantries, and otherwise respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said. “The bill includes provisions that I do not support and that could complicate our emergency response efforts. But I will continue to work with legislators and local leaders to keep Kansans safe and healthy during this pandemic.”
A summary list of which provisions she intends to re-issue can be found here.
The law specifies a process in general for declaring a state of disaster emergency and how long it can extend. However, it has additional provisions specific to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the section below.
The governor shall not proclaim any new state of disaster emergency related, in whole or in part, to the COVID-19 health emergency…during 2020 or 2021, unless the governor makes specific application to the state finance legislative coordinating council and an affirmative vote of at least six of the legislative five members of the council approve.
The legislative council is comprised of eight high-ranking members of the legislature. The law also gives the legislature or legislative coordinating council the authority to revoke any new executive orders related to the COVID-19 health emergency.
Among other things, it also specifies that only elected school boards can create any policies related to the epidemic that impact those schools. This is typically how things are already done in metro-area districts. It dictates that “an employee, a student or the parent or guardian of a student aggrieved” by an order or by an employee violating an order has the right to a hearing with that board of education.
It also prohibits local health officers from issuing mandates without the approval of an elected board of commissioners.
