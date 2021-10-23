WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Today is October 23rd, and when it comes to holidays many may have their minds on Halloween or even Thanksgiving right now, but one Kansas store has their eyes set on the holiday beloved by old Saint Nick.
DEMDACO in the Legends is already a Christmas wonderland and if you’re thinking it seems early, you’re not alone.
Store manager Melissa Franco says normally they wouldn’t even think about elves and trees until after we were done with the ghosts and pumpkins.
Instead, this year they were forced to get into the Christmas spirit a little earlier than usual.
“We know that things are definitely behind and we can’t get them and there isn’t mass quantity in things,” says Franco.
An issue being seen nationwide because of major port backups in Southern California, holding up billions of dollars’ worth of supplies.
Back here in the metro, Franco along with businesses around the area will continue to sell what they have, and hope the many items they’re ordering, get to the store in time.
“Really curious to see how our holiday will play out, I know that people are out there shopping, so I’m excited,” says Franco.
It can’t be stressed enough, store owners around the metro say to make sure you shop for Christmas early this year. Even if the stores may look full now, last minute shoppers could end up empty-handed.
