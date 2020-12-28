WICHITA, KS (KCTV) --
The Kansas Dept. of Labor says its still waiting on instructions from the U.S. Dept. of Labor on how to issue unemployment payments.
This comes as the agency will transition into the new program that comes with the relief bill President Trump signed Sunday.
It says it can take up to two weeks to make the change.
