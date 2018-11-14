New Kansas City Zoo otter triplets
(Kansas City Zoo)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There is a new tiny pitter-patter of claws at the Kansas City Zoo.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that triplet otter pups were born October 20 – two boys and a girl.

The Asian small-clawed otter babies join mom Cai, dad Ian and siblings Otis, Conner and Clover.

Zoo officials said they received many suggestions on Facebook for naming the trio before going with a “Star Wars” theme by calling them Han, Luke and Leia.

The triplets won’t be on display just yet, though the zoo does have a live feed from its Otter Cam showing the pups.

After the pups get bigger, they will join their family in the Tropics are of the zoo.

