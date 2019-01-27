JOHNSON COUNTY, MO. (KCTV) -- A Kansas City woman was killed in a wreck Saturday afternoon in the area of 58 Highway and Country Road.
The Missouri Highway Patrol report states that Amanda Harris, 26, was killed after she was ejected from her vehicle during the wreck, which happened at around 4:30 p.m.
The vehicle overturned several times and struck trees after leaving off the roadway, the report states.
A second person, Danial E. Vanartsdalen, was also injured in the crash.
He is in serious condition.
