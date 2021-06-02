KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Wednesday, Kansas City will hold a commemoration ceremony for the its new partnership with local Black leaders to recognize the declaration of Juneteenth as an official, paid city holiday.
Mayor Quinton Lucas along with councilmembers Melissa Robinson, Brandon Ellington, Ryana Parks-Shaw, Lee Barnes and Eric Bunch will be there.
The ceremony will be at 10:30 at the Black Archives of Mid-America.
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.
The first Juneteenth parades were held in Washington, D.C. annually from 1866 until 1901 and revived in 2002.
