KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
The Kansas City World Cup 2026 Bid Committee is set to present its plan to FIFA pitch and stadium experts Wednesday.
They will talk about specs, site plans and other key topics related to Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City is one of 17 cities in United States bidding to host World Cup games.
The selection committee will ultimately choose up to 10 host cities in America.
