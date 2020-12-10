Kansas City (KCTV) -- New Year's is usually a cause for big celebrations but things look to be subdued this year due to the pandemic.
So where are the best places to celebrate this year? A new WalletHub study found that Kansas City ranked 39th overall for best cities for New Year's.
Source: WalletHub
Kansas City is 35th in 'Safety and Accessibility' and 75th in 'Entertainment and Food.' The study looked into the average number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past week as well as safety measures in the city.
Tops on the list? That would be Virginia Beach, Honolulu, and Plano, Texas.
