KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --
Kansas City Public School staff will be returning to the classroom Monday.
This is all working toward getting them prepared for the in-person school schedule.
In-person learning for Pre-K through 3rd grade will begin March 15th
March 22nd, 4th-6th grade along with 7th and 9th graders will return.
And on April 5th, the remainder of students will return including 8th graders and grades 10 thru 12.
