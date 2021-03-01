KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --

Kansas City Public School staff will be returning to the classroom Monday.

This is all working toward getting them prepared for the in-person school schedule.

In-person learning for Pre-K through 3rd grade will begin March 15th

March 22nd, 4th-6th grade along with 7th and 9th graders will return.

And on April 5th, the remainder of students will return including 8th graders and grades 10 thru 12.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.