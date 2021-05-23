Click here for updates on this story
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department say they've had multiple records about a man allegedly exposing himself in Loose Park.
Police say a man driving an older gray Honda Accord has exposed himself to walkers and joggers from the Loose Park area to 75th Street.
"We've had multiple recent reports of a heavy-set black male driving an older gray Honda Accord with a different, darker-colored driver's side fender exposing himself to walkers & joggers from about Loose Park to 75th St," police said in a tweet. "Please report all such incidents to 911."
If you have any information about the case, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.