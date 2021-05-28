KANSAS CITY, MO -- A man says he was attacked near a Kansas City bus transit center by a group of teenagers who were riding scooters. Police are still searching for the strong-armed street robbery suspects.
According to court records, Kansas City police were inside the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority East Village Transit Center security office near 12th and Charlotte when a woman told them about the attack nearby. Officers found the victim who said teens assaulted him.
The man told police he was standing near the transit center just before 9:00PM on May 7th when about 12-15 teenagers approached him. He says he told the teens, “he didn’t want any trouble.” Then they kicked him, punched him, and stomped on his head.
A witness told police he saw the teens on scooters approach the victim acting aggressively. He says the victim tried to run east away from the suspects, but he fell underneath the nearby bridge. The witness said he saw the suspects going through the victim’s pockets as they kicked and stomped him.
When members of the robbery unit interviewed the victim at an area hospital, they learned the assault caused a fractured left collarbone and shoulder blade. The victim said the suspects appeared to be riding Bird scooters before the assault.
Bird scooters require users to establish an account to rent a scooter for a specific time and distance. Investigators filed a search warrant to search for Bird scooter users in the area at the time of the assault. So far, police have not made any arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.