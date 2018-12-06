KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the person who pulled the trigger and shot two people early Thursday morning.
Police are investigating the scene on 8th and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
The road has been reopened however police will be on scene for several more hours.
The neighborhood where the scene is located is off Interstate 435 and Highway 24.
Officers say the two people are still alive and have been transported with to Truman hospital. One of the victims is in life-threatening condition.
The suspects are still at large.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.