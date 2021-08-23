KANSAS CITY, MO -- Kansas City police are investigating two separate violent incidents at two of the city’s entertainment districts including a triple shooting in Westport and a stabbing at the Kansas City Power & Light District over the weekend.
A spokesperson for Throwback and Offkey said, “like all Westport business owners, we want Westport to be a safe, thriving, and a nonviolent district.” The spokespersons said they are frustrated that even with increased security a triple shooting occurred over the weekend in the Westport area.
Before the shooting in Westport, someone alerted off duty police officers working near the Kansas City Power & Light District of a possible shooting on Saturday just before 9:00PM. When off duty officers arrived, they saw another officer detaining a suspect who was later identified as Benjamin Verschoor.
Verschoor is charged with assault and armed criminal action accused of stabbing a man in his stomach. The crime was captured on video surveillance. The victim, who was taken to the hospital, told police he did not know the suspect. According to court records, Verschoor, who lives in Arizona, told police he was in town for Planet Comicon then went to the entertainment district for drinks.
Then on Sunday just before 3:00AM, police responded to the Westport entertainment district. Off-duty police officers reported a large disturbance near Westport Road and Mill Street. Someone fired shots into the crowd. Three people were shot. They are expected to survive.
“My husband said, “I think I heard gunshots,” Jessie Echavarria who lives in the area said. “I saw a lot of police I said, ‘oh no.’ It’s so sad.”
KCTV5 News spoke to several people who live in the Westport area who are disappointed that another shooting occurred despite security screenings on weekend nights. Since 2018,a anyone entering the pedestrian-only area of Westport must pass through a security screening checkpoint. “I don’t know what more they could do,” Echavarria said.
Malachy Connor who also lives in the area agreed. “Born and raised here. I’ve never felt uncomfortable in my city. I love my city. It’s terrible this keeps happening,” Connor said. “I do feel all precautions are being taken. Metal detectors when you walk in and out.”
Police say one man and two women were injured during the shooting in Westport. Anyone with any information about the shooting can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
“We broke the record last year for the most gun related homicides in the city,” resident Lukas Kenney said. “Just shows the bigger issue in the city as a whole. It’s not just Westport that is the problem. It’s gun violence as a whole.”
