Kansas City Polar Plunge

Saturday, February 13, 2021
Join KCTV5 in supporting the Special Olympics of Kansas – Polar Plunge.
This year – there’s both an in-person plunge and a virtual plunge.
It’s a fun, OUTDOOR event hosted by our own Carolyn Long.
The day starts with the Polar Strut 5K! Then the traditional Opening Ceremony where Special Olympians are featured.
The costume contest is ALWAYS fun and this year the theme is Frozen in Time. Bring out your best from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s!
And then… WE PLUNGE!
Event Schedule
9:00 a.m – Registration Opens
10:00 a.m. – Polar Strut 5k
11:00 a.m. – Opening Ceremony
11:10 a.m. – Costume Contest
11:30 a.m – Polar Plunge
Contests
Best Costume – individual and group – All Characters Welcome!
Top Fundraising – individual and group
Team with Most Participants
Don’t forget – all plungers must wear swimsuits under costumes!
Event Details
Entry for the Polar Plunge is $75 and entry for the Polar Strut 5K is $30.
Participants can pay the entry fees or fundraise to cover the amounts. Of course we would love for you to raise as much money as possible for Special Olympics Kansas athletes! Every dollar you earn helps to keep more than 4,000 Kansas athletes with intellectual disabilities on the playing field throughout the year! When you register for the Plunge or Strut online you can create your own fundraising webpage to share with friends and family through email and on social media!
Polar Strut 5K Information
Participants in the 5K will compete for top overall male and female awards, together with top three male and top three female awards in each of the following age groups: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, and 70+.
