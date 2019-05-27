KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A police officer shot and killed a man who fled multiple times when the officer tried to arrest him over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.
The man who died was a suspect in an armed carjacking that happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Bellefontaine.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Terrance Bridges.
Police say the armed man had forced his way into a home and took a vehicle. While officers were at the home, the man returned.
The man fled when police tried to arrest him, but an officer caught up with him just south of the home. The man struggled, and the officer fired his gun.
The suspect received first aid and was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died. The officer wasn't injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.