NEW ORLEANS, LA (KCTV) --- While Louisiana is dealing with the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida, they’re also dealing with an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases.
Hospitals there have been overwhelmed for over a month, and now the stress and pressure of health care workers are compacted by the natural disaster.
One of the doctors on the front line there happens to be the younger brother of KCTV5 video editor, Callahan Creek.
Dr. Grady Creek is a Prairie Village native currently hunkered down in a downtown New Orleans hotel with his wife and young children.
Creek and his family live in south New Orleans in a two-story wood house. They decided a sturdy concrete hotel north of the levee was safer, but it’s still been scary feeling the giant concrete structure shake.
“We’re kinda hurricationing, as we’ve been calling it,” Creek said. “There have been some scary moments.”
Creek has lived in New Orleans for eight years, working as pulmonary critical care physician. Currently his work consists of caring for COVID patients in the ICU.
“It’s been a hard month. A lot of people are sick. And they don’t need to be. A lot of it is preventable,” he said.
Creek’s hospital went from having three patients in the COVID ICU to about 60 consistently for the last three weeks.
Though Louisiana’s overall case numbers seem to have peaked and then plateaued in the last ten days, he’s not seeing any relief yet.
“People end up in the ICU about two weeks after they first test positive. So, we’re not exactly sure if we’ve seen our peak in the ICU yet. So the timing of this really couldn’t be worse,” Creek said.
Many of the hospital staff who are already overwhelmed at work due to the COVID surge are now evacuated from their homes.
“We’re not in the best place. Our community isn’t. Are doctors and nurses are not. Everybody is burnt out,” Creek said.
Creek celebrated his 2-year-old son’s birthday in the hotel room today while trees blew around outside.
Tomorrow, he’ll be back at work in the COVID ICU, and hopes he won’t have to worry about not having a house to come home to.
“Once it safe and dry in our house again and I’m able to get my family back in, that will definitely be a sense of relief," he said. "And once the numbers of COVID cases in our community really drop, that’ll be a sense of relief."
Even without the stress of hurricane damage, he knows the COVID CRISIS will still be there tomorrow.
He hopes sooner than later, case numbers drop back down to the single digits in the ICU.
“When that happens, my blood pressure will go way down,” he said.
Creek says he knows Louisiana will likely need a lot of help in the coming days.
His hospital was already hurting for nurses before the hurricane, and if healthcare workers lose their homes in the storm, staffing will be even more of a struggle.
“That’s definitely been our biggest limiting factor. It hasn’t been ventilators, it hasn’t been doctors, it hasn’t been beds. It’s nurses to take care of the patients,” he said.
He also says he cares about the Kansas City community just as much as he does his new home and recommends everyone get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Get vaccinated. That’s the most important thing in the world right now. It’s safe and it saves lives. I couldn’t be more sure of anything I’ve ever recommended as a doctor in my life.”
