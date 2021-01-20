Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City will watch one of its own on stage, joining the likes of Garth Brooks, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez today.

AY Young will be on the stage during a virtual event called the Clean Energy for America Inaugural Ball as part of the Biden inauguration as he becomes the 46th U.S. President.

He’s making history as one of the first artists to power concerts with 100 percent renewable energy.

Young came into the spotlight while performing on the X-Factor television show in 2012.

Following the show he earned himself a spot on the global stage after the United Nations announced him as one of 17 young leaders for the sustainable development goals.

“I’m super excited like I’m literally doing the inauguration. I mean, the whole day is with great people from Garth Brooks to Lady Gaga,” Young said. “I’m super glad to be playing alongside Train and Akon. I’m actually introducing Akon, and then, of course, my performance will be, you know, powered 100 percent by renewable energy. So I think I’m the only one doing that for the president.”

Becoming a history-making artist is a journey that included a two-year stop at Hesston College where Young earned his degree.

