Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is in the top 50 of the most sinful cities in America, according to a new WalletHub study.
The study ranked Kansas City, Missouri 45th. Another Missouri city, St. Louis was ranked third after Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Rounding out the top five most sinful cities were Houston and Atlanta.
To compile the rankings, WalletHub said they compared 182 cities across seven key dimensions 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
Kansas City ranked fourth in Anger and Hatred. The city ranked 34th in Jealousy and 104th in Greed. Wichita, Kansas was ranked 29th overall for most sinful cities.
Click here to read the entire report.
