KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- A 24 year-old woman been identified as Kansas City’s 48th homicide victim of 2021 so far. She was a local reporter for public radio station, KCUR.
Station colleagues of Aviva Okeson-Haberman say she was shot by a stray bullet in her apartment near 27th Street and Benton Avenue Friday. Police say she is still on life support, but the station has already started mourning her, publishing a moving tribute Sunday afternoon.
Aviva started her career as a political reporter at the station in 2019, but her work made waves even as a student journalist.
“She was the best student reporter I’ve ever worked with. And I’ve worked with hundreds of student reporters, obviously that’s not a small statement. It’s just a fact that she was incredibly talented and incredibly driven,” Ryan Famuliner, news director of KBIA-FM in Columbia said.
Famuliner said Aviva didn’t seem like a student during the time he supervised her as a student journalist.
“She was working at a professional level and a very high professional level at that,” he said.
While attending the Missouri School of Journalism, Aviva and another reporter did an investigative story revealing that many calls to Missouri’s hotline for elder abuse often went unanswered.
“The day they published that story, the state Attorney General launched an investigation and later instituted changes,” Famuliner said.
It was impactful work like that story that earned her a long list of prestigious awards; from winning the Hearst Awards competition, which Famuliner called “sort of the Heisman Trophy of college journalists,” to regional Edward R. Murrow awards, to national recognition from the Society of Professional Journalists.
“A decades worth of awards as a student. Just an unbelievable amount of really, really good work just in the short amount of time I was able to work with her,” Famuliner said.
That caliber of work continued at KCUR in Kansas City.
Though colleagues describe her as quiet and unassuming, she wasn’t afraid of asking tough questions.
It’s not just her family, friends and colleagues praising her work, but those she was could be critical of in her reporting.
Clay County Sheriff Will Akin tweeted “her professionalism in the world of journalism was hardly matched.”
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Aviva was a creative, thorough, challenging and insightful reporter who showed compassion for those who often were voiceless.
The lone bullet hole in her apartment can be seen from outside, an eerie reminder how she became an innocent victim of the gun violence she often reported on in Kansas City.
Famuliner says Aviva would hate the attention all on her if she were here.
“This is tragic any time it happens. And it’s great that we’re telling her story, but there are lots of other stories like this don’t always get told and those are equally as important and tragic,” he said.
Aviva’s colleagues at KCUR have vowed to honor her life by continuing to serve the community through quality journalism.
