KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will join Grant Tower, owner of Taps on Main Restaurant, to deliver 1,500 Buffalo wings to healthcare workers at Swope Health on February 3, 2021.
This was the deal after Mayor Lucas won in the AFC Championship wager made with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.
Mayor Brown bet to give Mayor Lucas wings from Buffalo's two world-famous wings restaurants, Manna @ Northland and Doc Sullivan's. Then, Mayor Lucas agreed if he won, he would give the wings to healthcare workers.
Therefore, both mayors kept their word, and Buffalo's mayor shipped the necessary ingredients overnight to Taps on Main KC, where the wings will be prepared and made fresh locally for the healthcare workers at Swope Health.
Mayor Lucas will deliver the wings to Swope Health at 12:15P.M.
