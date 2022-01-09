KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Many Kansas City metro Covid-19 testing locations are restricting access to appointment only.
Open appointment spots are tough to find, but one metro man is making it a little easier.
“People have been very appreciative,” said software engineer Peter Carnesciali. “A lot of people have been saying they were waiting for this or hoping it would come back for that, so I’m just happy to be able to help people.”
Carnesciali built a Twitter handle in early 2021 that functioned as a one stop shop for people wanting to get vaccinated. The code he wrote would send out a tweet each time a spot, or spots, opened up.
After shutting down the bot over the summer, Carnesciali changed his code last week to find testing appointments.
“People asked if I could do it and I guess I don’t have a good reason not to,” he said.
While the code took hours each night to tweak, he says the time was well spent.
“I wish the bot wasn’t needed because I wish, just like for vaccines,” Carnesciali said. “I wish that for tests it was easy enough for someone to go find one where they didn’t need a bot.”
The state of Missouri is hosting a Covid-19 testing site in the parking lot of the K starting Monday. You can sign up for an appointment here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.