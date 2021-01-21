JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Three months ago, Alan Kneeland opened up his restaurant The Combine on Troost Avenue.
“I did think about opening in the middle of a pandemic and how hard it can be but at the same time just doing it is what we had to do,” says Kneeland.
Kneeland says business is starting to move in the right direction, but the pandemic has made things tough.
“We had to deal with issues like staffing, we had to deal with actually getting people to want to come out. I mean right now it’s a weird time for everybody the vaccine isn’t all the way out people aren’t comfortable with getting outside of the house and dining in,” says Kneeland
A struggle throughout the restaurant industry, which is why owners have really relied on curbside pickup and food delivery services.
“With people not wanting to actually come in we have to get creative in trying to build our business,” says Kneeland.
He says they recently started offering delivery through DoorDash, but despite the increase of sales the service creates they are now facing some costly fees.
“Say we did sell a pizza for $15 we are going to give 15 percent of that $15 dollars to DoorDash for coming in and delivering that pizza so at the end of the day we wouldn’t really kind of break even,” says Kneeland.
“We can’t reach out directly with financial relief to restaurants and businesses so we are looking for every way we possibly can to help restaurants,” says Kansas City Councilman Eric Bunch for the 4th District.
One way the city is looking to help is by passing an ordinance that limits the food delivery service commission fee to 15 percent.
Depending on the service, restaurants can pay between 10 and 30 percent in commission fees.
“Of course this is not any sort of handout to the restaurants it is really about creating an equitable system that rewards restaurants for their hard work and doesn’t take so much away from their business that they can’t stay open,” says Bunch.
The city also wants the delivery services to be more transparent to the customers about how much they’re charging the restaurants on a given order.
Owners feel it might influence customers to utilize restaurant pickup or dine in.
“It’s been like a twelve round bout it’s almost a year and we are in to this and at this point we fought and we’ve done what we needed to do to keep our business open but now we are just looking for a little bit of help,” says Kneeland.
The ordinance was brought up during the city council meeting today and Councilman Bunch says it will go to committee next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.