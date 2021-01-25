KANSAS CITY, MO -- If the Kansas City Chiefs defend their Super Bowl title and bring home another Lombardi Trophy, there will be no public celebrations or Super Bowl Parade in Kansas City. City leaders made the official announcement Monday following the Chief’s AFC Championship win Sunday night.
“We are cheering our Chiefs on just like everyone else,” President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission Kathy Nelson said. “We are very disappointed but thank goodness we have those memories from last year to get us through this year.”
Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said he understands and supports the decision. He said in a written statement, “We hope that this journey ends with a victory in Tampa and if that’s the case, we will continue to work with the experts to celebrate safely when the time is appropriate.”
City leaders and health experts are asking Chiefs fans not to host large Super Bowl parties.
They are instead encouraging fans to celebrate with their families safely and share their celebrations on social media.
“We don’t like to talk about these things at this stage in the game because we don’t want to jinx the team,” Kansas City, MO City Communications Director Chris Hernandez said. “That said, this is obviously an unusual year. Because of the public safety issue caused by the pandemic, we want people to know we can’t have a parade. It would be too irresponsible to gather in large groups like that.”
“Get vaccinated when you can, wear your masks, stay six feet apart,” Nelson said. “Do all of those things that out health experts are guiding you on and we will get there. We will find a way as a city to celebrate our Chiefs.”
