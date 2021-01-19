KANSAS CITY, MO – On Tuesday Kansas City leaders gathered outside of the National World War I Museum and Memorial to remember those lost to COVID-19 and to honor essential and frontline workers.
White flags flickered in the wind outside of the National World War I Museum and Memorial’s main entrance. Each of the 1,665 white flags represents a Kansas Citian lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kansas City’s skyline was lit up in a soft amber hue to honor those who have died. “Each one of these flags represents a grandmother, a grandfather, a mother, a father, and even a child,” Kansas City Missouri City Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw said as she asked for a moment of silence.
Tuesday’s ceremony began with a history lesson regarding lives lost during a pandemic in 1918-1919. “Here we are, 102 years later, once again, a city of grieving families and fractured communities,” National World War I Museum and Memorial President and CEO Dr. Matthew Naylor said. “Remembering can inform the future and heal us from the past.”
“Let us breathe out a collective sigh of exasperation of mourning, of sadness, of hope and endurance,” Kansas City Missouri City Councilman Eric Bunch said. “Let us remember the family, friends, neighbors and frontline workers whose lives have been so tragically cut short by this vicious, vicious virus.”
The ceremony also honored a long list of essential and frontline workers including teachers, factory workers, grocery store employees, first responders and healthcare workers. “Our deepest and sincerest gratitude to the backbone of our community,” Parks-Shaws said. “The people who have worked, day in and day out, to keep us afloat during such a dark time.”
Several speakers reminded the community to continue to wear masks and socially distance as vaccine supplies remain limited. “There are still healthcare workers out there that have been working from the very beginning to fight this pandemic that are finally getting vaccinated, but the fight is still continuing on,” community activist Justice Horn said.
“While we may not be out of the woods yet. The sun will rise tomorrow on a new era,” Bunch said. “A new era in this fight against this vicious virus. An era in which science and compassion will rule the day.”
The flags will be on display through Sunday.
