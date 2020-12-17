JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri will now have the state's first LGBTQ commission. City council voted today 11 to 2 including the mayor’s vote in favor of the creation of the commission. Currently the city has a Human Rights Commission that is an advocate for many different groups in the city. Their work includes investigating hate group activity, bias crimes, and discrimination that impacts community members. Justice Horn a community leader and Kansas City Councilman Eric Bunch were both very aggressive in trying to get the LGBTQ commission created.
”It’s exciting to see this new commission that gives our LGBTQ voices a platform to recommend policy and change in this community, but to really help further the culture the rich culture we have here among our queer community,” says Bunch.
Horn told us that it was important to have this separate group apart from the HRC because he believes their broad title puts too much on their plate.
The two councilmembers to vote against the commission was Katheryn Shields and Lee Barnes. Both stating that they believe the HRC can handle those tasks at hand.
“A protected class is all one in the same as it relates to fairness and equity and I just thought we would do better by working within the realm of the human rights commission,” says Barnes.
