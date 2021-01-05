KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) Following the New Year's Day snow storm, the city of Kansas City, Missouri says it will make some changes to improve its snowplowing game plan.
City Manager Brian Platt says the city will use additional resources to deploy an extra 50 trucks and 100 drivers for future storms.
To do that the city will suspend trash pickup during snow storms to make those drivers available for plowing. Other changes include increasing the amount of salting, and instituting what the city calls "a more aggressive approach" to snow removal on residential streets.
Mayor Quinton Lucas said "I thank our Public Works Department and city workforce for its dedicated efforts to treat our roads, bridges, and neighborhoods pre- and post-snowfall. Still, we have significant work to do to ensure the City more quickly provides the services we've promised to our residents, and today we are enacting significant reforms to improve the delivery of these services."
