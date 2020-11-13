JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On this day, the legendary Negro Leagues baseball player, and former Kansas City Monarch, Buck O’Neil would have turned 109.
“He loved Kansas City and thankfully Kansas City continues to love him back,” says Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick.
We’ve seen the city remember him in various ways, from a seat at Kauffman Stadium, to a whole bridge named after him.
This time around, the city wanted to spread the message of Buck O’Neil, and the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues all throughout downtown.
RideKC put labeling on their KC streetcar, a city bus, and several bicycles in honor of the great number 22.
“He’s been gone now for 14 years but it just again fills me with tremendous pride that Kansas citians in particular have not forgotten buck O’Neil and they have forgotten about his museum the negro leagues baseball museum,” says Kendrick.
A legacy that the city will continue to cherish one ride at a time.
(0) comments
