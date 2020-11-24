If you’re heading to the grocery store tonight, be prepared to exercise patience. Some local grocery stores are behind fulfilling online orders, and lines inside the stores are long.
Even small grocers like Happy Foods North on Leavenworth Road are busy.
“It’s been busy since we opened,” manager Bob Odle said.
Odle is confident that this year’s Thanksgiving business will be as robust as ever.
“It might be a little bit different as far as how much they’re buying. You know instead of having 20 or 30 people over, more of them are going to have five or 10,” he said.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year every year for grocery stores and 2020 will be no different despite the craze at the beginning of the pandemic with items like toilet paper disappearing off shelves.
“I don’t foresee us running out of anything,” Odle said.
Many customers at Happy Foods North say chose to do their shopping here because of the deals, and long lines at bigger stores like Hy-Vee or Walmart.
“I came hoping it wouldn’t be as crowded,” Tonya Kind said.
King is a nurse at a very overwhelmed hospital.
“I’m going to be working at the hospital and my family will be having Thanksgiving,” she said.
King says despite her family only gathering with those in the household, they’re going to have all the normal fixings for Thanksgiving dinner.
Deborah Lewis says the same of her family.
“Everyone loves my greens,” Lewis said. “And turkey, ham, all that stuff.”
Lewis will be going to her cousin’s house for the holiday, but says the gathering will be much smaller than usual due to COVID-19.
“You never know who has it. It’s scary. It’s sad to say. But it’s also kind of sad because you can’t be around all your family members,” she said.
That sentiment seems to be the majority consensus, though health officials and local leaders fear the holiday may lead to a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
“I’m going to eat my tail off, but I’m going to do it with few people,” Lonnie Johnson said.
For those not wanting to grocery shop inside a crowded store, Hy-Vee says there is still time to order groceries online at most stores in the metro. You just have to get it in at least four hours before you pickup time. The absolute latest time you can order is 8 A.M. Thanksgiving morning.
