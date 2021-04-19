The Kansas State Board of Education will hold a special meeting through video conference at 10 a.m. Monday.
It will be to discuss expenditure plans for federal COVID-19 relief funds through Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools.
The agenda for the virtual meeting is viewable here.
The link to watch the meeting is here.
