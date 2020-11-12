LAWRENCE, KS (AP/KCTV) - A barn once used to help people fleeing from slavery might someday help teach future generations about the Underground Railroad.
Historians want to turn a limestone barn in Lawrence into a history center. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that history organizations pitched the idea to the Lawrence, Kansas City Commission this week.
Built in 1858, the barn was used to hide people escaping from slavery.
The city later used the barn as a fire station. Today, the city uses the building to store police cars.
The National Park Service officially recognized the site as part of the Underground Railroad in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.