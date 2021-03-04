LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --
Kansas Athletics says it has donated more than 1,300 tickets to frontline workers in the Lawrence community to attend the KU men’s basketball game vs. UTEP on Thursday.
“We will never be able to fully express our gratitude to our dedicated first responders and frontline workers, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long.
Recipients of the 1,300 include: Lawrence Memorial Health and KU Health Systems, the Kansas Highway Patrol and Lawrence PD among others.
“These people have sacrificed a lot for people they don’t even know,” Bill Self said on Hawk Talk.
No. 13 Kansas will host UTEP Thursday at 7 p.m.
