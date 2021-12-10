LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics opened its doors to people who wanted to watch the senator's funeral live from Washington, DC.
Surrounded by the Institute's museum dedicated to Dole's life and career, a dozen or so Kansas viewed the somber service.
Throughout the week the Institute has received flowers, letters, cards and donations to the senator's memorial fund.
Leah Harllstrom, a spokesperson for the Dole Institute, said it felt right to share in the memorial.
"We know so many people in Kansas wish they could be there and pay their respects," Hallstrom said. "This is an opportunity for them to pay their respects from this place that means so much to Senator Dole and feel like they can be there in spirit."
As speakers, including President Joe Biden, described Dole's commitment to his constituents and to bipartisanship, Sara Benda and her husband wandered through the museum's exhibits. To her they represented the legacy of a distinguished Kansan, someone she was proud of.
"I know he had a love for Kansas," Benda said. "I think he worked both sides of the aisle to make it a better place for all of us."
Nancy Vogel, whose aunt and uncle are both part of the WWII dedication in the museum, watched the service intently.
"If you can't be in Washington, this is the next best place," she said.
Vogel said she appreciated Dole's commitment to the Americans with Disabilities Act, which the senator helped pass. She added that the speakers' messages of bipartisanship resonated with her.
"I hope we're reminded we're one nation," Vogel said. "We can all come together, as the president said. We must have unity."
