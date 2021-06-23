Vice President Kamala Harris will head to the US-Mexico border on Friday, a source familiar with the trip told CNN.
The upcoming trip to El Paso, Texas, comes as Harris has been dogged by criticism of her absence at the border by Republicans as she has taken on the role of leading the Biden administration's diplomatic efforts on migration.
Politico was first to report the trip.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will also take part in the visit.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.